Man arrested for dangerous driving after Buckinghamshire crash
- Published
A man has been arrested for dangerous driving after a three-car crash which left three people injured.
Thames Valley Police were called to the collision on the B485 at Frith Hill in Great Missenden about 12:45 BST on Sunday.
Two people in a Nissan were seriously injured, one critically, police said.
The driver of a Volkswagen has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He has also been arrested on suspicion of driving while over the limit for cocaine and remains in police custody.
Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or who might have dashcam footage to contact them.
