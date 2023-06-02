Hitchin man jailed for violently shaking toddler
- Published
A man who violently shook a 21-month-old boy and "discouraged" medical help has been jailed.
Daniel Wemyss did not disclose what he had done, despite causing the boy internal injuries which required surgery, Luton Crown Court heard.
The 33-year-old of Gosling Avenue, Hitchin, Hertfordshire, was convicted of causing grievous bodily harm and child cruelty.
He was given a nine-year prison term, with a three-year extended sentence.
The court heard he was living in Dunstable, Bedfordshire, when he caused bruises to the boy's face and then shook him three days later.
The boy vomited and the following day was lethargic, clingy and vomiting, yet Wemyss said nothing, the court heard.
'Could have been fatal'
His condition worsened the day after that, with a 111 call handler advising he should go straight to hospital.
The toddler was taken to Luton and Dunstable Hospital and transferred to Addenbrooke's in Cambridge for specialist care.
Judge Michael Simon told him: "The outcome could have been fatal.
"You shook him violently when his head was unsupported.
"You did not suggest he should be seen by a doctor and you did not disclose what you had done.
"You discouraged medical intervention to hide your responsibilities.
"The internal injuries were not obvious and it suited your circumstances to let his mother believe he was experiencing a natural bout of childhood illness.
"For more than 36 hours you did nothing to help him in order to protect yourself."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk