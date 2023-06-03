Luton Town could play first Premier League games away
- Published
Luton Town could play "maybe two or three" of its first Premier League fixtures away from home if stadium improvements are not completed in time, its chief recruitment officer said.
Work has begun on the Bobbers Stand at Kenilworth Road to comply with the league's broadcasting requirements.
Mick Harford said the work "might become a bit of a problem" due to the tight schedule.
The BBC understands the league is in discussions with the club.
The Hatters beat Coventry City 6-5 on penalties at Wembley last Saturday to earn promotion to the top flight, where the season starts in mid-August.
There has been speculation as to whether Kenilworth Road, where Luton have played since 1905, is fit to host Premier League football.
Its 10,356 capacity exceeds the league's minimum requirement of 5,000, but it does not meet standards for media and other facilities.
Harford told the BBC that chief executive Gary Sweet and his staff had been "planning months and months before" the play-off final, because the club had to be ready for the start of the top flight league if necessary.
"There is a schedule of about 11-12 weeks of work that has got to be done," he said.
"It might become a bit of a problem, so we will probably have to play maybe two or three games away from home at the start of the Premier League season.
"But Gary's got everything in place, we're in a good place, the work has begun so it's all systems go."
Before the team won promotion, Mr Sweet said the club would have to spend about £10m to "pretty much rebuild" one stand in less than three months, "which is some task".
The club has had planning permission for a new ground at Power Court in the town centre since 2019.
Last week, the club released pictures of the planned stadium and said a detailed planning application would be submitted during the close-season.
The target for completion was 2026 "regardless of league position", it said.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk