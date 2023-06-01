Teenage boy, 14, dies in Leighton Buzzard motorcycle crash
- Published
A 14-year-old boy has died and a 15-year-old boy remains in hospital after they were involved in a motorcycle crash.
The emergency services were called to Leighton Road in Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire, at about 01:40 BST.
Bedfordshire Police said the two boys were taken to hospital, where the younger one later died. His family has been informed.
Officers are appealing for witnesses or dash cam footage.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.