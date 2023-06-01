Bedford man jailed for 27 years for child sex offences
- Published
A man has jailed for 27 years after he was convicted of child sex offences, including 15 rapes.
Martin Bayes, 52, of Luke Place, Bedford, who denied the charges, had committed the offences against six victims over a 20-year period.
His wife Dianne Bayes, 53, of the same address, was sentenced to five years for child cruelty offences during the same trial at Luton Crown Court.
Judge Lynn Tayton KC described Martin Bayes as "a dangerous offender".
In a victim personal statement, one woman said the offences caused her to self-harm, live on anti-depressants and she now lacked trust in people, the court heard.
Another victim said: "No-one deserves to endure what I went through."
Martin Bayes was also found guilty of indecent assault and sexual assault charges, as well as attempting to pervert the course of justice by threatening a young victim with prison if she told anyone what happened.
He was sent to prison for 22 years and the judge additionally gave him an extended five year sentence.
This means he could be released after serving two-thirds of the jail sentence, but could be recalled to prison at any time during the 27 years.
The court was told that Dianne Bayes, who had also denied the charges, had encouraged a 12-year-old to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, as well as verbally abusing and physically assaulting victims.
Judge Tayton told the couple: "The full effects of the offences you have committed have been far reaching and significant."
He made an indefinite restraining order banning the couple from contacting the victims.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830