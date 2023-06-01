Cheshunt care firm for people with disabilities and autism rated inadequate
A care service for people with learning disabilities and autism has been rated inadequate by inspectors.
First Choice Medical Solutions was given the rating after Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors visited in November 2022 and January 2023.
The home in Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, was rated "inadequate" for leadership and safety and needs to improve its effectiveness, the CQC said.
However, it was rated "good" in caring and responsive categories.
The provider has been approached for comment.
First Choice Medical Solutions helps adults and children with sensory or physical disabilities, as well as people with dementia, learning disabilities and people with autistm.
The CQC report, published in May, said at the time of inspection 28 people were using the personal care service.
The CQC said it inspected the service after receiving concerns in relation to unsafe recruitment processes and a lack of support and training for staff.
Inspectors said staff needed further training to develop skills and understand how to support people with a learning disability or dementia in their best interests.
The commission also found staff were often late arriving to support people.
Managers "failed to ensure they had a full understanding of their management responsibilities", the inspection report said.
"However, we found that not all processes and systems operated by the provider promoted safe and quality care."
The provider will be asked to devise an action plan to outlining what they will do to improve the standards of quality and safety.
The inadequate rating means it is now in special measures and can expect to be re-inspected in six months' time.
The service, previously inspected in 2019 at a different location in Hertfordshire, was found to be "good" overall.