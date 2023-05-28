Luton carnival: Thousands line streets to 'showcase' culture

Luton International CarnivalKate Bradbrook/BBC
The carnival claims to be the biggest in the UK, second only to Notting Hill

Thousands of people lined the streets of Luton for the town's 47th carnival.

The Luton International Carnival brought steel band entertainment, arts and crafts and children's storytelling to the town centre.

Fresh from the town's footballing success, about 500 people in vibrant costumes took part in the parade.

The floats were cycled from the start-point in Park Street and ended at the Hat District.

The event, organised by the UK Centre for Carnival Arts, claims to be the biggest one-day carnival in the UK.

AFP
Thousands of people watched the floats being cycled through the town centre

Local Labour councillor Javeria Hussain, who is chairman of the carnival's main sponsor Luton Rising, was leading the parade.

"Luton is a great town, irrespective of what you might read on social media," she said.

"We are out for one another; we are welcoming and this weekend has been phenomenal."

Kate Bradbrook/BBC
Abdel Tchatchet said he wanted to show he was "proud" to be a member of the LGBTQ community
Kate Bradbrook/BBC
Caroline Omego and Emeka Umejiego said it was an opportunity to showcase Nigerian culture
Kate Bradbrook/BBC
The parade route snaked through the town centre, starting in Park Street and ending at the Hat District
Kate Bradbrook/BBC
Joshua Hudson-Lett has been attending and helping at the carnival since he was a child
Kate Bradbrook/BBC
Xenia Shakespeare, from Nottingham, was performing at the carnival
Kate Bradbrook/BBC
About 500 people in costume took part in the parade
Kate Bradbrook/BBC
The carnival in Luton dates back to 1976

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp on 0800 169 1830

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.