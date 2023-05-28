Luton carnival: Thousands line streets to 'showcase' culture
- Published
Thousands of people lined the streets of Luton for the town's 47th carnival.
The Luton International Carnival brought steel band entertainment, arts and crafts and children's storytelling to the town centre.
Fresh from the town's footballing success, about 500 people in vibrant costumes took part in the parade.
The floats were cycled from the start-point in Park Street and ended at the Hat District.
The event, organised by the UK Centre for Carnival Arts, claims to be the biggest one-day carnival in the UK.
Local Labour councillor Javeria Hussain, who is chairman of the carnival's main sponsor Luton Rising, was leading the parade.
"Luton is a great town, irrespective of what you might read on social media," she said.
"We are out for one another; we are welcoming and this weekend has been phenomenal."
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp on 0800 169 1830