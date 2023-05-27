Luton Town set for 'paint the town orange' Premier League promotion party

Luton Town players celebrate promotionGetty Images
Luton Town players will join fans at the celebrations in Luton town centre
By Mark Bulstrode
BBC News, Bedfordshire

A huge "paint the town orange" promotion party has been announced to celebrate Luton Town's play-off final Wembley win.

Thousands of fans are set to pack the event in St George's Square, Luton on Monday, starting from 11:00 BST.

Luton Council said the victorious Luton Town players would arrive at about 12:15 for a trophy lift.

The Hatters secured Premier League promotion with a thrilling 6-5 penalty shoot-out win over Coventry City.

Getty Images
The match went to extra-time and penalties before Luton Town emerged victorious

The open top bus will arrive in St George's Square after a short journey from Kenilworth Road.

The council urged fans to "paint the town orange" for the celebration.

Getty Images
Luton Town fans have waited 31 years to play top flight football
Getty Images
There were jubilant scenes among Hatters fans at Wembley following the penalty shoot-out win

Luton's Mayor, councillor Mohammed Yaqub Hanif, said: "Today is a truly memorable day for those of us who are proud to call ourselves Lutonians.

"The team and everyone at the club have done us all proud and given memories that will last for a long time.

"It is only right that we show our gratitude for their achievements by honouring them with this homecoming celebration."

Fans watching the game at Luton's Wardown Park jumped for joy at the Championship play-off victory

Getty Images
Luton Town captain Tom Lockyer's shirt was held aloft by Hatters players after the game following his collapse on the pitch early in the match
Getty Images
Luton Town legend Mick Harford, seen here with Dan Potts, joined the post-match celebrations

A number of roads will be closed from 06:00 on Monday, with fans urged to use public transport where possible.

