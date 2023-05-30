Morrisons supermarket plan approved for Stevenage
Plans for a new Morrisons supermarket in Hertfordshire have been approved.
A committee of councillors at Labour-led Stevenage Borough Council granted planning permission for the store at the corner of Cartwright Road and Wedgewood Way in Great Ashby.
A report commissioned by Morrisons noted there were not already any supermarkets in the north and north-east of Stevenage.
Some councillors raised concerns the new site would be difficult to reach.
A report by council officers, discussed at the meeting on Thursday, said 190 people had written in support of the project
Labour councillor Maureen McKay however said most people travelling by public transport in Stevenage would need to catch two buses.
Jill Borcherds meanwhile, a volunteer at Cycling UK, said the cycle network in the area was patchy and pointed to the more than 760 signatures on an online petition calling on local councils to complete the Gresley Way cycle route.
Conservative councillors warned the roads were too narrow in the area, and Tory Graham Lawrence said: "While I am in favour of improving cycle facilities, I'm not in favour of it at the expense of road space."
Neighbouring North Herts Council lodged an objection to the plans, fearing the supermarket would have "a significant adverse effect on [nearby] Budgens and in turn Great Ashby centre".
The Stevenage council report noted the food store could create between 115 and 150 jobs, and concluded: "The proposal would give rise to several positive environmental, economic and social benefits."
