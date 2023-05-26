High Wycombe man jailed for travelling to Syria to join IS
- Published
A man has been jailed for at least nine and a half years for travelling to Syria to join the Islamic State group.
Shabazz Suleman, from High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire, was 19 when he disappeared while on a family holiday to Turkey in 2014.
He was arrested at Heathrow Airport in September 2021 and charged with a string of terror offences.
Now 27, he was given the minimum term as part of a life sentence at he Old Bailey.
In April, he pleaded guilty to preparing acts of terrorism by travelling to Turkey in order to join Islamic State (IS) in Syria in August 2014.
He was also charged with being a member of IS, a banned organisation, between 2014 and 2017, and receiving training in the use of firearms.
These two charges were left to lie on file after the prosecution said Suleman's guilty plea addressed them.
Judge Mark Lucraft KC said the former grammar school boy "understood IS was a proscribed organisation in English law".
"Your ambition was to become a sniper," he added.
"When you arrived in IS-controlled territory, you would have been vetted and only allowed to stay if you were considered to be committed to the cause."
He found Suleman to be legally dangerous and a hearing to determine whether to pass a serious crime prevention order was adjourned to a later date.
Prosecutor Duncan Atkinson KC told the court that, while attempting to travel to Syria, Suleman had been held by Turkish forces before opting to be part of a prisoner swap with IS.
On joining the group in Syria, he became active on social media and posted about his experiences in IS territory while engaged with members of the media.
The court heard he became "disenchanted" with jihadism and tried to desert IS.