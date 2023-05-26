Derrick Kinyua: Second teenager charge with Luton murder
A second person has been charged with the murder of a teenager who died after being stabbed.
Derrick Kinyua, 19, died in hospital after being attacked at the junction of Hucklesby Way and Hitchin Road in Luton at about 20:20 BST on Friday, 14 April.
A 17-year-old male, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has appeared at Luton Magistrates' Court.
He is yet to enter a plea and was remanded in custody to appear at Luton Crown Court on 30 May.
Shakeel Morton, 19, of Upwell Road, Luton, was charged with murder in April.
