Derrick Kinyua: Second teenager charge with Luton murder

Derrick Kinyua died after being stabbed in a busy town centre street last month

A second person has been charged with the murder of a teenager who died after being stabbed.

Derrick Kinyua, 19, died in hospital after being attacked at the junction of Hucklesby Way and Hitchin Road in Luton at about 20:20 BST on Friday, 14 April.

A 17-year-old male, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has appeared at Luton Magistrates' Court.

He is yet to enter a plea and was remanded in custody to appear at Luton Crown Court on 30 May.

Shakeel Morton, 19, of Upwell Road, Luton, was charged with murder in April.

Derrick Kinyua was fatally stabbed at the junction of Hitchin Road and Hucklesby Way, near Luton railway station

