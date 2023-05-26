East-West Rail: Route for £5bn Bedford to Cambridge link announced
- Published
The preferred route of a £5bn rail project has been announced.
The government confirmed more details of the Bedford to Cambridge section of the East-West Rail project.
It will run from a new station in Bedford, through the Sandy and St Neots area, into Cambourne, which will also get a new station, and then enter Cambridge from the south of the city.
Transport Secretary Mark Harper said it would be "vital in allowing them to thrive for generations to come".
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.