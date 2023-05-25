New Watford General will be 'fully funded' and built by 2030
Health chiefs have welcomed news that the rebuilding of a hospital will be fully funded by the government.
Watford General in Hertfordshire is one of 40 hospitals named in the £20bn New Hospital Programme.
The list was reworked on Thursday by the Health Secretary Steven Barclay, who added five vulnerable hospitals built using RAAC.
West Herts NHS Trust chief Matthew Coats said staff and patients would see a "complete transformation".
The proposed new Watford General Hospital already has outline planning permission and will be built on land between the current site and Thomas Sawyer Way.
Government rubber-stamping will see work completed by 2030.
The trust said the new hospital was "about more than new buildings; this is an opportunity for us to work locally, regionally, and nationally with our partners to truly transform the way NHS care is delivered."
Mr Coats added: "Our patients and staff can look forward to a complete transformation in terms of our buildings and the way our services work together.
"Our staff work so hard in buildings that add challenge to already demanding jobs.
"Local people can be assured that the new hospital has been designed with the sole priority of delivering our vision: the very best care for every patient, every day."
'Milestone'
However, Philip Aylett, co-ordinator of the New Hospital Campaign, said the news left "many vital questions unanswered" and that adapting plans for the new hospital "to fit the national programme" would take time.
Campaigners believe the Vicarage Road site "is a very bad place to put an emergency care and specialist hospital".
"Much uncertainty continues about the viability of the project," he said.
'Whatever happens at Watford General, the problems of access to a constricted and congested site in a highly built-up area will remain. The impact of building work on patients during construction will be severe."
Trust chairman Phil Townsend said the announcement marked "a significant milestone" and was "the culmination of many years of unrelenting hard work".
The proposals for Watford General Hospital are part of a larger plan across the West Herts NHS Trust sites, including Hemel Hempstead Hospital and St Albans City Hospital.
Plans are under way at Hemel Hempstead to develop new diagnostic facilities, with new operating theatres and diagnostic suites set to open at St Albans City next year.