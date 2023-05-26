East-West Rail: £5bn rail link route set to be announced
- Published
The preferred route of a £5bn rail project is set to be announced.
The government is due to confirm the Bedford to Cambridge section of the East-West Rail project as part of its life sciences plans.
It said the line would "improve connections between UK science powerhouses Oxford and Cambridge".
Transport Secretary Mark Harper said it would be "vital in allowing them to thrive for generations to come".
The project aims to connect the two cities via Bletchley near Milton Keynes and Bedford.
The current preferred option travels from Bedford, through the Sandy and St Neots area, into Cambourne and then enters Cambridge from the south through a new station at the city's biomedical campus.
In July last year, the Infrastructure and Projects Authority rated the stages between Bletchley and Bedford, and Bedford to Cambridge as "red".
A red rating indicated "successful delivery of the project appears to be unachievable".
But In November's Autumn Statement, the chancellor recommitted to East-West Rail and in December the Department for Transport approved plans for a new £184m Cambridge South Station, which could eventually sit on the line.
Campaigners along the route have raised concerns about the impact on villages and countryside, while The Protect Poets group in Bedford has said some homeowners are unsure how many properties could be demolished to make way for the new line.
Mr Harper said: "The cities of Oxford and Cambridge are renowned across the globe for their academic excellence - East-West Rail will be vital in allowing them to thrive for generations to come and help to grow the economy.
"With the potential to unlock £103bn of growth through new homes, businesses and job opportunities, this crucial line will also serve as a catalyst for development in one of Europe's most vibrant local economies while making travel quicker, cheaper and easier across the region."
