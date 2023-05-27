Luton community speaks of play-off final fever ahead of Wembley match
Excitement is building on the streets of Luton as the town's football club dreams of a return to the top-flight for the first time since 1992. If the Hatters beat Coventry City in the Championship play-off final at Wembley on Saturday, it will mark an extraordinary return for a club that less than a decade ago was kicking about in non-league football. So what does it mean to the community?
'I don't think we're going to sleep'
Businesses a stone's throw from Town's Kenilworth Road ground are gripped by play-off fever.
Mohammed Nadeem, the owner of Nadeem Plaza right in the heart of Bury Park, says it is "the most exciting thing that has ever happened to Luton".
"We're getting fireworks ready for the big day - our Luton community is united behind Luton Town Football Club," he says.
"The football ground is right next to us, this is part of our business community and we're part of Luton football ground.
"It shows you a bit of diversity here, it's very multi-cultural, we're behind them fully and we're gonna win."
He says if the Hatters are triumphant at the final whistle, the area will be like "a carnival".
"We're gonna get the drummers out, we're gonna get the dancers out, I don't think we're gonna sleep."
'Luton just deserves it'
"It means everything," says Sam Baines, a fellow business owner.
"I Love Luton, love the football, the people, it would be amazing if we win, Luton just deserves it."
She says the town gets a bad press and a bad name, but does not know why.
"I've been living here for 30 years, Luton is amazing. I can't fault it, I always stick up for it."
She is certain the club will win and if they do "it will be crazy, the whole town will be buzzing".
'It's a very good feeling'
Iky Khan, a drummer with Dhols Royce, took to the streets of Bury Park to play a spontaneous street gig after the club beat Sunderland in the semi-final.
"For 35 years being born and bred in Luton, it's a very good feeling. Not only for the football side - for the community, for the town itself," he says.
His group was due to play to the team as they set off for Wembley and have plans for after the match.
"Seeing them off with our drums, giving them our well-wishes. If they win, there's gonna be a big party, hopefully."
'We've been waiting a long time'
Najam Wahid, a fellow drummer for Dhols Royce, is a Manchester United fan, but if Luton gets into the Premier League he says he will support them and go to as many games as he can.
When they won the play-off semi-final "I was over the moon", he says.
"It's been a long, long time for Luton to do it - but for Luton to come through the league, it's great.
"I reckon Luton should do it, 2-0."
