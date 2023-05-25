Luton Town: Bunting and big screen for Championship play-off final
Excitement is growing ahead of Luton Town FC's Championship play-off final at Wembley on Saturday, with businesses clamouring for bunting and a big screen announced.
The Hatters need to beat Coventry to return to the Premier League for the first time since 1992.
Luton Business Improvement District said it was "inundated" with requests for bunting in the team colours.
The match will be shown on a big screen in Wardown Park in the town.
The Hatters secured their place with a semi-final win over Sunderland, leaving the club just one game away from a return to the top flight.
Luton Borough Council is setting up a screen on the New Bedford Road side of Wardown Park near the bandstand, and recommended people arrive "from 3.30pm onwards to get a good spot [and] bring a picnic".
James Taylor, portfolio holder for regeneration and inclusive growth, said: "The club has done the whole town proud and we are so grateful to have this opportunity to show the biggest game in decades for those who sadly couldn't get tickets for Wembley and would like an alternative to a pub to watch the match with others in a great atmosphere."
The cost of the screening is being met by the football club and the council's airport company, Luton Rising.
Earlier this week Mick Harford, Luton Town's chief recruitment officer, said: "One final step to get over, we all know that. But if we do make it there, it'll be a monumental and a great occasion for the club, the town, the community."