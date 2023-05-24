St Albans: Hospital theatre manager jailed over £600k fraud
- Published
A hospital theatre manager has been jailed for 11 years for his part in a "sophisticated" fraud that cost the NHS £600,000.
Hasan Abusheikha, 47, took bribes and stole equipment that had been donated to the West Herts NHS Trust.
The former St Albans City Hospital worker was investigated by the NHS Counter Fraud Authority.
Prosecutors said his crime "involved a significant undermining of the proper function of a public service".
His trial at St Albans Crown Court heard Abusheikha, of Church Street in Hemel Hempstead, had worked at the hospital for more than 10 years and was able to procure medical equipment on behalf of the trust.
As part of the role, he was required to make purchase order requests for items required for surgical procedures carried out within the hospital.
He was found guilty of theft, fraud and bribery.
Co-defendant Elmo Emanuel, 74, of Station Road in Wingate, County Durham, ran medical equipment suppliers Implants International and Xtremity Solutions, and was also convicted of bribing Abusheikha and was jailed for 28 months.
Another trust supplier, Jawid Khan, 51, Windmill Road, Hemel Hempstead, admitted bribe charges and was handed an 18-month suspended sentence. He must carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.
'Payment for access'
Prosecutor James Brown said Emanuel bribed Abusheikha with £10,000 - over a period of five years - for sales of over £200,000.
The money was paid into Abusheikha's brother's bank account in Jordan, he told the court.
He said Khan had also paid a bribe of £2,082 into Abusheikha's bank account over 15 months for £21,228 worth of sales.
Mr Brown said: "He was in a position of procurement. It was payment for access. The money had a purpose to buy some influence. He seemed to be trusted and was proactive about procurement issues."
Medical equipment costing in excess of £65,000, including surgical instruments, were recovered after a search of Abusheikha's house.
David Burgess, defending, said Abusheikha was a loyal and devoted employee for most of his 10 years.
Sentencing, Judge Lana Wood said: "The earning of commission was your primary objective.
"Your primary concern should have been the best interests of the trust."
A confiscation hearing will take place at a later date.
