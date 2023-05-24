Biddlesden teen mum jailed for killing baby with paracetamol
Published
A teenage mother has been jailed for killing her five-week-old son with an overdose of paracetamol.
Ellie Jacobs, 19, gave birth to her son, Archie, while she was living on a caravan site at Biddlesden, near Buckingham, on 28 April 2020, when she was 16 years old.
She admitted manslaughter after crushed paracetamol pills were added to her son's bottle. He died on 5 June 2020.
Jacobs was sentenced at Luton Crown Court to five years in prison.
