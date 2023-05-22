Broxbourne council officer arrested for bribery offence
- Published
A high-ranking council officer in Hertfordshire has been arrested on suspicion of a bribery offence, it has emerged.
The Broxbourne Borough Council officer and two other people were arrested by the National Crime Agency (NCA) on 2 March - as reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The council declined to comment.
An NCA spokesperson said the three suspects were interviewed and released on bail.
"This is an ongoing investigation," they said.
"We can neither confirm nor deny the identity of individuals at this stage in proceedings."
The NCA is an agency, headquartered in Westminster, that investigates organised and serious crime across the UK.
The council spokesperson said: "This is an ongoing investigation and the council is therefore unable to comment further."
