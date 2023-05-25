Whipsnade Zoo: Large team unites for rhino's dental check-up
- Published
Vets, animal dental experts and keepers have worked together to give a 2,100kg (4,629lb) rhino a dental check-up.
Southern white rhino Mikumi was examined under anaesthetic in her Whipsnade Zoo den while four zookeepers helped keep her heavy jaw open.
Her teeth were found to generally be in "excellent condition" and a small fracture in one molar was fixed.
The zoo said it was important to check the condition of older rhinos' teeth to prevent future health issues.
The Bedfordshire zoo's senior veterinary officer, Dr Taina Strike, said it worked with experts around the world to care for the 31-year-old animal's teeth.
"As humans age they may naturally develop tooth wear and tear, as well as decay, and it's no different for rhinos," she said.
"Mikumi is in excellent health overall, but she is of advancing age, so it was important for us to investigate how her teeth were and prevent any future issues from arising."
She said a southern white rhino's teeth, which continuously grow throughout their lifetime, help them to crush and grind the grass and other vegetation they eat into tiny pieces.
"Without these large teeth remaining in tip-top condition she would struggle to eat, or poorly digested pieces of plant fibres could make their way into her digestive tract, causing health issues," she said.
Equine dentist, Dr Chris Pearce, gave her the check-up after she was anaesthetised in her indoor den and more than 20 zookeepers helped to reposition her on a bed of straw.
"Thanks to Whipsnade's amazing zookeepers and veterinary team looking after Mikumi's health - alongside our nutritionists, who have created a well-balanced and nutritious diet for all our white rhinos - we found that [her] teeth were in excellent condition," Dr Strike said.
Dr Pearce found one of Mikumi's molars had a small fracture in it and he was able to the clean the tooth and fix the problem.
Mikumi may need another check-up in 18 months' time, as her teeth continue to grow.
"We will also assess some of our other white rhinos who are also starting to advance in age and look at providing them with dental check-ups too," Dr Strike said.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk