Milton Keynes: Man, 77, arrested after woman dies
- Published
A 77-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman.
Police were called about reports a woman had been attacked in Bradwell Road, Loughton, Milton Keynes, shortly after 08:00 BST on Saturday.
Officers discovered an unconscious woman in her 70s and gave her emergency first aid, before she was taken to hospital where she later died.
The man, who is from Milton Keynes, remains in police custody
Det Ch Insp Dejan Avramovic, from Thames Vallley Police, said officers were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
