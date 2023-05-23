Milton Keynes man, 77, in court charged with wife's murder
A 77-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering his 73-year-old wife.
Michael Sargent was arrested after police were called to the couple's bungalow in Milton Keynes on Saturday.
Christine Sargent was treated at the scene before she died in hospital.
Mr Sargent, of Bradwell Road in the suburb of Loughton, attended Milton Keynes Magistrates' Court and was remanded into custody. He will appear at Luton Crown Court at a later date.
Provisional results of a post-mortem examination showed Mrs Sargent died as a result of neck compression.
