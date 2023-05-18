East Hertfordshire Council elects Green Party's Ben Crystall as leader
- Published
A council has elected a leader from the Green Party for the first time.
Ben Crystall is the new leader of East Hertfordshire District Council after the recent local elections where the Greens became the largest party.
His election is part of a joint administration between the Greens and the Liberal Democrats, marking the end of 28 years of Conservative control.
In a tweet, Mr Crystall said he was "incredibly proud".
East Herts District Council includes the county town of Hertford and nearby Ware, plus Bishop's Stortford and other towns and villages in acres of Hertfordshire countryside.
Before the 4 May elections, it was under Conservative control, with the Tories having 39 of the 50 seats.
Now the Greens have 19 seats, up from the two they won in 2019, with the Tories on 16 and the Liberal Democrats on 10.
Mr Crystall, who represents the Bengeo ward, said: "I am confident that the Greens and the Liberal Democrats, working together in this joint administration, will provide strong and effective leadership for our communities.
"Our combined efforts will navigate the challenges ahead, deliver on residents' priorities, and strive towards a better, more sustainable future for all in East Herts."
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
Liberal Democrat councillor, Mione Goldspink, who represents Bishop's Stortford North, was appointed deputy leader.
"Our vision for the district will be underpinned by the principles that unite us - including environmental protection and sustainability - together with a strong focus on community engagement to ensure we remain responsive to the diverse needs of all our residents," she said.
Elsewhere in the county, Labour's Jeremy Newmark is the new leader of Hertsmere Borough Council as part of a Labour and Liberal Democrat administration.
The Conservatives, which had run the council since 1999 lost 13 seats, to leave a hung council as their 16 seats left them three short of a majority.
Labour doubled their councillor count to 14, while the Liberal Democrats trebled their seats from three to nine.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk