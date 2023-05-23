Watford: Church of England youth leader suspended during abuse probe
- Published
A church leader has been suspended while a Church of England probe into "safeguarding concerns" takes place.
Rev Canon Mike Pilavachi, who led Soul Survivor Church in Watford, as well as a national Christian youth festival, has stepped down with immediate effect.
The church has stressed its investigation is not a criminal one.
Hertfordshire Police said they had not received any criminal allegations but were aware of the investigation and were "monitoring the situation".
The exact nature of the abuse allegations is unknown but the trustees of Soul Survivor said Mr Pilavachi had been suspended while the independent investigation conducted by the Church of England National Safeguarding Team (NST) and St Albans Diocesan Safeguarding Team continued.
Mr Pilavachi originally "stepped back" from his duties and resigned from the board and all related charity boards in April but the organisation said it had "become clear that more decisive action should have been made earlier".
"We are continuing to cooperate fully with the investigation," a spokesman said.
"We are assured that anyone affected will continue to be given the opportunity to contribute to the investigation and given the support they need."
'Profoundly painful'
A spokesman for Hertfordshire Constabulary said: "We are aware of the national Church safeguarding investigation and are monitoring the situation.
"Should anyone make a criminal allegation this would be investigated accordingly."
Lawyers representing some complainants said they do not trust the Church of England NST to remain impartial and have called for an independent agency to be appointed.
A statement released through solicitor Richard Scorer of Slater and Gordon Lawyers, said: "They [the allegations] clearly require comprehensive, independent and transparent investigation, covering both the allegations themselves and, crucially, the institutional response to those allegations, both within Soul Survivor and across the wider Church of England.
"Given the network of connections between Soul Survivor and the Church of England, we do not believe that any Church of England body, whether the Diocese of St Albans or the National Safeguarding Team, can plausibly conduct an independent, objective and transparent investigation at this time."
The Church of England NST and the Diocese of St Albans said they continued to investigate "a number of safeguarding concerns" and encouraged anyone with concerns to contact them.
The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, who has attended Soul Survivor youth festivals, said he was "deeply conscious of the impact" of reports about Soul Survivor and Mr Pilavachi continued to have on people.
He said the investigation was independent from Soul Survivor and had his full support.
"I cannot comment any further at this stage while the investigation is ongoing, but I know how profoundly painful this is," he said.
The BBC has not been able to contact Mr Pilavachi for comment.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or get in touch via WhatsApp on 0800 169 1830