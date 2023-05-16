Met Police officer charged with rape after 2019 incident
- Published
A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape.
PC Callum Utley, 24, was charged by Thames Valley Police in connection with an incident while he was off duty in Buckinghamshire in 2019, the force said.
He received a postal requisition on Friday and is due to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court on 25 May.
PC Utley is attached to the Met's West Area Command Unit but the force said he was suspended from duty.
