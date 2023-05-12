High Wycombe: Four men charged over fatal town centre stabbing
Four men have been charged in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene on Easton Street in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, on Sunday evening.
Scott Cordice, 29 and Aaron Pattinson, 32, both of Station Close, High Wycombe, and Philip Solomon, 37, of no fixed address, have been charged with murder.
Marlon Cato, 49, also of Station Close, was charged with assisting an offender.
Another boy, also aged 17, was wounded.
Mr Cordice, Mr Pattinson and Mr Solomon have additionally been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and conspiracy to commit robbery.
A 29-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman from High Wycombe remain in custody on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.
Thames Valley Police said a post-mortem examination gave the preliminary cause of death as a stab wound to the back.
The force said the victim had not been formally named, but that the boy's family were being supported.
Mr Cordice and Mr Cato are due to appear at Reading Crown Court on Monday.
Mr Solomon and Mr Pattinson are due before Reading Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
