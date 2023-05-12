Bedfordshire motorcyclist dies after road collision
A motorcyclist has died after a collision in Bedfordshire on Thursday morning.
Officers were called to reports of a road traffic crash just after 09:00 BST between a motorcycle and a Ford Transit van in Cambridge Road, Dunton.
The motorcyclist, who was a man in his 40s, died at the scene.
A man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop and was released on bail.
Det Sgt Craig Wheeler, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "This is a tragic incident, and our thoughts remain with the family and loved ones of the victim."
"We are appealing for anyone that was travelling along Cambridge Road around the time of the incident, or anyone that witnessed the incident itself to come forward."
