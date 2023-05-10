High Wycombe: Two more murder arrests over stabbing
Police have arrested two more people on suspicion of murder after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene on Easton Street in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, on Sunday evening. Another boy, also aged 17, was wounded.
A man and a woman, both aged 32 and from the town, were held on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.
Two other men, aged 29 and 49 and also from High Wycombe, remain in custody on suspicion of murder.
Thames Valley Police said a post-mortem examination gave a preliminary cause of death as a stab wound to the back.
The force said the body had not been formally identified, but that the victim's family was being supported.
Senior investigating officer Det Supt Kevin Brown thanked people who had come forward with information and said there would continue to be a large police presence in the area.
