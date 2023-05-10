M1: Driver speeding at 160mph before collision sentenced
A driver who reached 160mph (257km/h) in a BMW before crashing and injuring a passenger has been sentenced.
Mizan Uddin, 30, from St Albans, hit a Skoda mini cab on the M1 between junctions 10 and 11 at Luton at bout 03:00 BST on 3 May last year.
One of his passengers spent seven days in hospital with internal bleeding.
Uddin admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was given 20 months in jail, suspended for 18 months.
The motorway was closed for 24 hours while the wreckage was cleared.
'Mindless showing off'
Judge Michael Simon said footage of Uddin showed him driving the car, that belonged to a friend, at reckless and dangerous speeds, "much to the adulation of the passengers".
However, he added that one of the passengers had told him to "calm down", but he had been ignored.
The judge said his driving was "mindless showing off".
The vehicle spun out of control after one of its tyres blew out and an explosion detached the front of the car.
Luton Crown Court heard that Uddin, of Hatfield Road, was a mental health worker who was married with a young son.
Judge Simon said: "Far too many people drive at excessive speed and the message must go out that the courts treat such driving seriously."
He was also sentenced to 250 hours of unpaid work and was banned from driving for three years.
