High Wycombe: Two men held over teen's stab death
- Published
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 17-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in a town centre.
The victim died at the scene of the attack on Easton Street in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, on Sunday evening, Thames Valley Police said.
Another boy, also 17, was wounded, but his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.
Two men, aged 29 and 49 and both from the town, were arrested on Monday and remain in custody.
Police have previously said they believed the boy was a victim of a targeted attack, between 19:00 and 19:30 BST, close to the main car parks of Easton Street.
Senior investigating officer Det Supt Kevin Brown said: "Our investigation into this tragic incident continues at pace.
"I would like to reiterate my appeal for anyone who was in the area of Easton Street between 18:45 and 19:30 on Sunday evening to come forward.
"If you saw anything unusual or have any dashcam or video footage from that location at that time, please get in touch."
He added there was still a large police presence in town to help with the investigation.
The victim has not yet been named.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk