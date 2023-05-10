Eurovision: UK finalist remembers 'nerve-wracking' final of 2015
A former Eurovision singer has spoken of his own "nerve-wracking" memories ahead of the grand final on Saturday.
Alex Larke, of Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, represented the UK in 2015 as part of duo Electro Velvet.
The UK will host the event in Liverpool on behalf of Ukraine, after the war-torn country clinched the contest on the public vote in 2022.
"The pressure during the whole run-up to it is pretty enormous - you are representing your country," said Larke.
"It's quite a big thing. But on the night it's very much like a conveyor belt.
"All the acts are all backed up in this backstage area: no song can go on longer than three minutes and then there's only a one minute gap in between each one."
Singer Larke, 43, was selected alongside The Voice contestant Bianca Nicholas to perform in the final with their song Still In Love With You.
The duo performed in Vienna, Austria, but finished third from bottom with a total of five points.
But Larke, who also performs in tribute band The Rolling Clones, joked that the amount of free champagne on offer helped to sweeten the disappointment.
He also acknowledged that Eurovision helped him achieve a career goal.
"You're a megastar for five minutes - people accosting you and all sorts... marvellous fun," he told BBC Three Counties radio.
"It brings its own opportunities - it's bought me a recording studio and that's what I do now."
He said that despite receiving a couple of invites to Liverpool to watch the final, he was staying at home with his wife to host a gathering there.
Larke said he was a fan of this year's UK entry by Mae Muller and felt the country's current mood could boost the nation's chances.
"When we did it, we had a few negative vibes going on because [it had been] announced we were going to have a referendum," he said.
"But this year we've just had a coronation - maybe there's going to be a little bit of a bounce."
