Yellow weather warning issued by Met Office across East of England
- Published
Travellers have been warned to take extra care after the Met Office issued a forecast for heavy thunderstorms.
The yellow weather warning predicted heavy showers and thunderstorms between 11:00 BST and 22:00 across the East of England.
A few places could see 20mm (08 inches) of rain within an hour and possibly 30 to 40mm (1.5 inches) in two to three hours, along with lightning and hail.
Flooding of some homes and businesses was possible, the Met Office added.
The yellow warning also meant there was a good chance driving conditions would be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.
Delays to train services were also possible, as well as lightning strikes to buildings, the weather forecaster said.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk