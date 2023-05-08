Colney Heath: Women's football team forced off pitch by bouncy castle
A women's football team had to move its final home game of the season as a bouncy castle for a coronation party had been put on its usual pitch.
Colney Heath Ladies were meant to play Bowers & Pitsea Ladies on Sunday, on their regular pitch at Colney Heath FC.
They tweeted they were "upset" that the inflatable "took precedence" over the women's game.
The football club said it had told the team they would be on another pitch and apologised for the "misunderstanding".
In a tweet posted when the team arrived at the Hertfordshire site, the club said: "We are genuinely upset to have to inform you that @ColneyHeathFC decided that a bouncy castle takes precedence over a women's football match at tier 5.
"We were informed that we had to play on a park pitch today."
A club spokesman, who did not wish to be named, said having to play on a different pitch at the venue resulted in a "sour end" to their league campaign.
"We were aware of the fact that there was an event happening, but we didn't know that it would be to the effect that we wouldn't be able to use the pitch", the spokesman said.
"While there was another pitch we could use, it doesn't meet our league rules and regulations.
"We totally get that the club want to engage with the community and want to celebrate a national event, but there was ample space and other spaces where they could have put this bouncy castle."
The club said they asked people on the site to deflate the bouncy castle and move it elsewhere, but they refused.
"We only reacted like we did to help women's football so others can continue to enjoy it," the spokesman said.
In a statement, Colney Heath FC said: "We would like to apologise for the unfortunate events that unfolded yesterday.
"This was all a misunderstanding, as we believed our communication with the ladies team was that they were allocated the second pitch, as we had a community event which had been scheduled since the coronation weekend was announced.
"Colney Heath FC are fully supportive of everyone participating in all kinds of sports."
