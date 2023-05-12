Watford: Medallist says World Transplant Games were 'emotional'
- Published
A badminton player who clinched a medal at his World Transplant Games debut said the experience was "powerful, uplifting and emotional".
Andy Taylor, from Watford, said he was "delighted" to win a silver medal in the Men's Doubles Badminton at the games in Perth, Australia.
The 57-year-old, who has Polycystic Kidney Disease, underwent a kidney and liver transplant seven years ago.
He said it was a "privilege" to honour his donor's memory.
Polycystic Kidney Disease - or PKD - is a hereditary condition which causes fluid-filled cysts to grow in the kidneys. It can lead to kidney failure.
Mr Taylor, the son of athlete Don G Taylor, found out he had the hereditary condition at the age of 35 and was warned in 2012 that he would need a kidney transplant within two years.
In 2014 he had a double nephrectomy - where the kidneys are removed - with a plan to recover for three months on dialysis before receiving a kidney from his best friend.
But then his liver was also found to be polycystic, so after his kidneys were removed, he had to wait for both a liver and a kidney from the same person.
He had the operation in January 2016 and a year later started to regain his fitness.
Following success in the British Transplant Games in 2019 and the European event in Oxford in 2022, he was picked to represent Great Britain and Northern Ireland in both badminton and table tennis at the World Games last month.
With 288 medals, the national team finished at the top of the medal table.
"It was an amazing, powerful, uplifting, emotional experience," he said.
"From the reflective remembrance service and the exciting opening ceremony in the 60,000-capacity Optus Stadium, to competing with athletes from all over the world, I met people with incredible stories of strength in adversity, generosity, resilience and recovery.
"In addition, I met Karen, an amazing British lady, a widow of a man who died in his 40s and who donated five of his organs which have transformed five people's lives.
"The whole event was a week of celebration, competition, some tears and a lot of smiles.
"Most importantly, it was a privilege to honour the memory of my donor. Their gifts transformed my life."
He said he is now training for the British Transplant Games in Coventry in July and the next World Transplant Games in Dresden, Germany in 2025.
"It's important to give yourself a goal," he said, "maybe a gold medal next time".
He added it was important for people to "share their organ donation wishes with family and loved ones".
Organ Donation UK says families are more likely to be supportive if they know what their loved one wants, and is encouraging people to register their support for donation.
