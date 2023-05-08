Boy, 17, killed in High Wycombe stabbing
A 17-year-old boy has died after being stabbed in a town centre.
It happened in Easton Street in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, between 19:00 and 19:30 BST on Sunday.
Thames Valley Police said the boy died at the scene, and another boy, also aged 17, was wounded but his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.
Officers said they believed four offenders were involved, all of whom were wearing face coverings.
Senior investigating officer, Det Supt Kevin Brown said it was believed to have been a targeted attack.
"We are in the very early stages of this investigation and details as to what has happened are currently very limited," he said.
"The incident occurred between around 19:00 and 19:30, close to the main car parks of Easton Street, at a time when members of the public would have been using the car parks, attending the theatre or preparing for a night out in the town.
"It is therefore very important that anyone who was close to Easton Street at this time and saw something unusual or out of the ordinary or indeed knows anything about this incident gets in touch as soon as possible."
