Luton Coronation parade honours town's diversity
A multicultural Coronation parade has taken place in Luton to honour its diverse community.
More than 100 children and community groups took part in Our Global Luton party, to celebrate the different countries with links to the town.
In December, King Charles came to the area, meeting residents and community leaders.
Luton Mayor Sameera Saleem said it made the Coronation seem "that bit more special".
Maria Lovell, from the Ghana Society UK, said the parade and public screening of the Coronation, in St George's Square, "makes us very proud and showed our culture".
"The monarchy represents the Commonwealth, so we're here as part of the Commonwealth," she said.
"We have Coronations in our culture. I recognise the high cost of living and people who have different views about it, but it's a day that brings everyone together.
"I believe it unites us as a people, be it in our different cultures, but we are one people and that's what's important, that is why we're here today."
The Dohl Drummers, Desi Fest Luton, Kenyan Society, Irish Dancer and a Pakistani theatre company, also took part.
Labour councillor, Ms Saleem, said: "We're a very diverse town so it's really nice to see that reflected here today.
"Even when the King visited in December, the way he mixed with the community, and different backgrounds, he was very personable.
"The fact that we can celebrate the Coronation for someone that's been to our town, and we've had personal interaction with, makes it that bit more special."
Event organiser Jane Malcolm said: "There's been loads of rain and we're all really wet, but there have been loads of smiles, the children have had such a fantastic time.
"There was such a sense of carnival as we walked down George Street - the children with the flags, really proud to represent Luton as a global town."
