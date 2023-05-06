Milton Keynes model railway club recreates the Coronation
Members of a model railway club have spent months recreating a tiny version of the King's Coronation.
Milton Keynes Model Railway Society has assembled a procession, street party, royal station visit and Red Arrows flypast, all in miniature.
James Woodley, its secretary, said "too many hours to count" went into the work but it was "worth every second".
He hoped the "fitting" tribute, to the newly crowned King and Queen would "bring a smile to people's faces".
Mr Woodley said: "A group of members have worked to expand and enhance the decorations we had used for the Jubilee last year, when we celebrated Milton Keynes' new city status.
"We have expanded the display in a number of ways, including adding to the procession with carriages and soldiers, some of which have been individually painted.
"This year we have even added a Red Arrows flypast, made from left over fake snow from our Christmas display!"
Everyone involved worked in the evening and over a number of weekends, he added.
It would be on display at its next event on 10 June, he added.
