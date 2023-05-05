Local elections 2023: Luton council leader wins her seat
The leader of Luton Borough Council has won her seat in the local elections.
Labour councillor Hazel Simmons was reselected for the Lewsey ward in the Bedfordshire town, along with fellow Labour councillor Yarun Begum.
The counting for the unitary authority began on Friday morning. Before the count, Labour had 28 councillors and the Liberal Democrats 17. The number required for overall control is 25.
Ms Simmons has been in charge of the council since 2007.
The Conservatives only fielded 16 candidates out a possible 48.
Counting is continuing throughout Friday.
