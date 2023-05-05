Local elections 2023: Father and daughter elected as alliance continues in Milton Keynes
- Published
A father and daughter have been elected for the Liberal Democrats as the Labour/Liberal Democrat Alliance continues in Milton Keynes.
But the Conservatives have lost their place as the party with most seats, replaced by Labour with 25 seats.
The Liberal Democrat leader and Deputy Leader of the whole council, Robin Bradburn, held his Bradwell seat.
Soon afterwards, his daughter Kerrie celebrated winning the ward of Broughton.
Labour leader Pete Marland, who has led the council for eight years, held his Wolverton seat.
One third of Milton Keynes Council is elected each year on a three-year rotation, followed by a year without an election and the authority has had no overall control since 2006.
While the Conservatives were the biggest single group, Labour and the Liberal Democrats agreed a coalition - known as the "Progressive Alliance" - to run the unitary authority after the 2021 local elections when the Tories made sizeable gains.
After the 2022 poll, the Conservatives had 22 seats, Labour had 19 and the Liberal Democrats 14, with two seats vacant.
Parties need 29 to have overall control and the Labour Party are now closing in on that figure.
One of Labour's gains came early on as Stephen Brown beat the Conservatives' Greg Pius by 620 votes in the vacant ward of Stantonbury. The seat had been held by a Conservative until early this year.
Analysis:
Amy Holmes, BBC 3CR political reporter
This result won't shock anyone.
The way Milton Keynes elects its councillors in thirds makes significant change tricky, so we may have to wait until proposed boundary changes in 2026 - when all councillors would be up for election - for that to not be the case.
In fact, we already knew in advance of these first city council elections that the Labour and Liberal Democrat Progressive Alliance would continue its two-year reign of running things.
However, within the results is another interesting stat as Labour not only take over from the Conservatives as the largest party, but its 25 councillors is the highest by any party for nine years.
It leaves them just four short of the 29 needed to take control, whilst the Tories, who branded themselves as Local Conservatives on the ballot papers now have just 17 councillors, their lowest since 2010.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk