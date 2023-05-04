Leah Williamson: England captain mural painted over in Newport Pagnell
- Published
Part of a mural commemorating the England women's football captain in her home town has been painted over.
Images of Leah Williamson were depicted on three walls of Farm Garages in Newport Pagnell last August after the Euro 2022 win.
One of the images has been covered up with white paint by an anonymous painter in a bid to "tidy it up".
A spokesman for the garage said he "couldn't believe it" and it was not something they had sanctioned.
Leah Williamson lifted the trophy, England's first major football tournament win in 56 years, after a 2-1 victory over Germany at Wembley.
After the win, Marc Silver from the street art company MurWalls was asked to create a mural in honour of the occasion in the Buckinghamshire town.
The work, which spread across three 14ft (4.2m) walls, includes images of Williamson celebrating with the winner's medal round her neck against a lion backdrop and one where she is pointing outwards in front of an England flag.
It was hoped the work would help continue Williamson's legacy and encourage girls to get into football.
Next to the lion image, the wall had been painted black for other artists to eventually use.
A spokesman from Farm Garages said he had been approached by someone who asked if they could "tidy up" the wall.
He said he understood that would mean only the black area white was painted.
"[The whitewashing] is 100% nothing to do with us," he said.
"I couldn't believe it, it was a great bit of artwork and took hours and a lot of effort to do."
He said he knew Williamson and her family and had no problem with the painting being on their walls.
"As far as I was concerned the paintings were there for good and there are no plans to knock the walls down," he said.
"I have no problem having the art back - if they can come back to paint it."
He added person who did the painting had since called the garage to apologise and was "quite upset by it all".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk