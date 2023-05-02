Yarl's Wood: Detainees flee detention centre after riot
Police are searching for detainees who have escaped from an immigration removal centre following a riot.
Bedfordshire Police confirmed that 13 people fled from the Yarl's Wood centre in Bedfordshire on Friday evening.
The force said five people were found by police, but a further eight remained on the run, after escaping through perimeter fencing.
The unit is run for the Home Office by private firm Serco.
Assistant Chief Constable Karena Thomas said Bedfordshire Police was notified of "disorder involving a number of detainees" shortly before 22:00 BST on Friday.
"During the incident, 13 people made off from the premises through the outer fencing," she said.
"Five of these have been detained by police but eight others - seven Albanian men in their 20s and one in his 30s - are still being looked for.
"We are continuing to investigate their whereabouts to ensure the safety of the detainees as well as the wider public and wish to reassure people that none of those who have escaped pose any risk to the wider community.
"Staff at the location have regained full control of the building, which is now secure."
Police have appealed for anyone with information about the escapees to contact them.
The Home Office has been asked for comment.
Yarl's Wood, in Milton Ernest near Bedford, is an immigration removal centre where people with disputed immigration status can be detained without a defined time limit. It has been run by Serco since 2007.
In 2019, figures showed almost three quarters of those held at the centre were returned to their communities in the UK.
