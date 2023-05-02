Man seriously hurt after being stabbed in Luton
- Published
A man was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed several times in a "targeted attack".
The victim, in his 40s, was assaulted by two men near the junction of Manor Road and Park Street in Luton at about 17:30 BST on Saturday.
His injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.
Bedfordshire Police, who believed the attackers left the scene on a motorbike, have appealed for witnesses to get in touch with them.
PC Thomas Walter said: "We believe this was a targeted attack and I would encourage anyone who was in the area at the time, saw anything which can help our investigation and especially anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage to contact us or Crimestoppers."
