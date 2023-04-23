Man dies after car collides with tree in Milton Keynes
- Published
A man has died after a car hit a tree in Milton Keynes.
Thames Valley Police were called at 05:15 BST to reports of a single vehicle collision involving a black BMW which hit a tree at the Fox Milne roundabout.
A man in his 20s died and two other men were taken to hospital, one with life threatening injuries and other with serious injuries.
No arrests have been made, the force said.
Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.