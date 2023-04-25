Kempston canoe deaths: Families pay tribute to two women
The families of two women who died after their canoes capsized on the River Great Ouse have paid tribute to them.
Sarah Waller, 56, and Laura Pottinger, 52, died after getting into difficulty near the Weir embankment in Kempston, Bedfordshire, on 16 April.
Ms Waller's family said they were "devastated at the tragic loss of our sister and aunt".
Ms Pottinger's family said they were "completely heartbroken".
Bedfordshire Police said it received a call about capsized canoes and the bodies of the two women were discovered shortly after emergency services arrived.
Ms Waller and Mrs Pottinger were friends who both lived in Wendover Drive in Bedford.
Ms Waller's family said: "Sarah's passion for canoeing was her way of being outside and at one with nature. For this to have taken her and Laura's lives is beyond anything we can comprehend.
"We would like to thank everyone who has contacted the family, we have been overwhelmed with the amount of kind messages and shared memories - she really did touch a lot of people in her life, and she was sadly taken from us far too soon."
Ms Pottinger's family said: "Laura, your passing has left us all completely heartbroken.
"Everyone who knew you has had their lives enriched by your kindness, intelligence, humour and love. It is going to be very hard to come to terms with you not being here anymore.
"You were a phenomenal mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunty and friend to many, you made the world such a happier and brighter place.
"Your wonderful talent has been taken away from us far too soon, but you have left an extraordinary legacy through your work in the arts. Rest in Peace."
The Place Theatre in Bedford said on Facebook that the team wanted to share its "deep sadness and profound grief at the tragic loss of Laura Pottinger and Sarah Waller".
"Laura and Sarah were close friends, as well as passionate and prodigious supporters of cultural activity, both in Bedford and beyond," the post said.
"Our hearts are with the families at this awful time, and we'd like to express the deep sadness that all in The Place Bedford community feel at this devastating news."
