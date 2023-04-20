Derrick Kinyua: Murder charge after Luton town centre stabbing
- Published
A man has been charged with the murder of a teenager who died after being stabbed last week.
Derrick Kinyua, 19, died in hospital after being attacked at the junction of Hucklesby Way and Hitchin Road in Luton at about 20:20 BST last Friday.
Shakeel Morton, 19, of Upwell Road, Luton, has been charged with murder.
Bedfordshire Police said another man, in his 20s, was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the ongoing inquiry and remained in custody.
A third man, previously arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been bailed whilst the investigation continues.
Police said Mr Morton was expected to appear at Luton Crown Court on Monday.
Det Ch Insp Sam Khanna from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: "We are continuing to follow a number of inquiries and would urge the public to support us in our investigation by sharing any information that could support our efforts."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk