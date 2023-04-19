Man jailed for historical sex abuse in Hertfordshire
A man who sexually abused three girls in Hertfordshire in the 1960s, 70s and 80s has been jailed.
Maurice McEntire, 73, was convicted of rapes, attempted rapes and indecent assault over a 14-year period.
McEntire from Worthing, Sussex, who appeared via video link at at St Albans Crown Court will be moved from a care home to prison.
He was jailed for 14 years and the judge said due to ill health it is "inevitable he will die in prison".
Judge Caroline Wigin, sentencing, said the defendant had shown "no remorse" for the years of offending in the Cheshunt area.
His abuse of the young victims was sexually, physical and emotionally threatening, the judge said.
One victim who was abused from the age of six said she still sees herself as a "scared and broken little girl".
She struggled to trust other people and has been over-protective of her own children, the court heard.
The second woman said she had thought what happened to her happened to all girls. She became a loner and self-harmed.
The third felt "insignificant" and like "damaged goods".
McEntire, who had denied the offences, appeared for sentence via a mobile phone link from a care home in Lancing, Sussex.
His barrister Jonathan Page said: "A doctor said in December he would not be surprised if he did not last six months.
"He is a man with severe chronic coronary heart disease. He can only walk a matter feet. He also has severe COPD - chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. His lungs are not functioning either. He is aware his life hangs on a thread."
