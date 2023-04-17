Man arrested over unexplained High Wycombe death released without charge
- Published
A man arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found "with injuries of concern" has been released without charge.
The body of a 67-year-old man was found at a property in Parsonage Close, High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire, at about 14:05 BST on Saturday.
A 42-year-old man from the town who was at the premises was initially detained.
Thames Valley Police said further inquiries suggested the death was "unexplained rather than criminal".
The force said emergency services had responded to concerns for the welfare of a man in Parsonage Close.
Det Supt Kevin Brown said: "After our officers discovered the body [on Saturday], we launched a murder investigation, with a man arrested on suspicion of murder.
"However, our subsequent investigation and a forensic pathology examination [on Sunday] suggest the death is unexplained rather than criminal at this stage.
"Nonetheless, the cause of death remains unascertained pending further pathological tests and our investigation is ongoing."
He added that officers were not looking for anyone else in connection with the death and did not believe there was any threat to the wider community.
The force has asked anyone with any information to contact them.
