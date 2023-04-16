Two bodies recovered in search for Kempston canoeists
Two people have been found dead after reports of canoeists getting into difficulty in the River Great Ouse.
Police received a call about two capsized canoes and a possible female struggling at the weir embankment, off Water Lane, Kempston at about 10:50 BST.
Bedfordshire Police worked with fire and rescue teams and the ambulance service to recover the two bodies.
The force said no formal identification had yet taken place.
It added that the Bedfordshire coroner had been informed.
Officers said a police presence would remain and the public have been requested to avoid the weir embankment area.
