Marston Vale Line trains not returning till autumn, says LNR
- Published
A train route serving small towns and villages which was suspended after an operator went into administration will not run services until the autumn.
Some 12 stations on the Marston Vale Line between Bedford and Bletchley were halted in December.
They stopped running after Vivarail, the company that built and maintained the trains, went into administration.
London Northwestern Railway (LNR) said although new rolling stock was expected in June, drivers needed training.
Vivarail directly employed the maintenance staff who fuelled, checked and serviced the Class 230 trains, as well as carrying out any repairs.
As a result of the administrators being called in, LNR said "it was no longer safe to operate our Class 230s from the point of administration and we were left with no option but to suspend the service."
It added, it had been working with the department for transport to identify a solution which would see trains return to the Marston Vale Line as quickly as possible.
"Due to the unreliable nature of the Class 230 fleet and the short platforms on the route there are only a limited number of trains in the country suitable for use on the route, which has hampered progress," LNR said.
The rail replacement bus service would continue to serve all stations on the Marston Vale Line, the company said.
"We expect we will be able to introduce morning and evening peak-time train services from autumn 2023, leading to the reinstatement of the full timetable in January 2024."
